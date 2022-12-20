Watch Now
NewsSt. Martin Parish

St. Martin Parish schools open Wednesday

KATC
St. Martin Parish School Board Office located in Breaux Bridge
Posted at 3:45 PM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 16:45:38-05

Schools in St. Martin Parish are open Wednesday, December 20, 2022, and will dismiss at the scheduled time of 1:10 pm.

According to St. Martin Parish Superintendent Allen Blanchard Jr., someone is sending out texts that schools are closing due to inclement weather which is not correct..

