St. Martin Parish ready for the new school year

The new school year is starting Monday morning. Officials tell KATC they are following LDH guidelines. Superintendent Al Blanchard says not much will be different for the 2021-2022 school year than it was in 2020.

"We're starting on time; we're starting full in person instruction. We've adopted a new curriculum for grades k-2."

Busses will run at full capacity, but riders must always remain masked.

"I think in a lot of ways it will be like a normal opening, some kids haven't seen their friends all summer, and they'll get to see them again" Blanchard said.

Blanchard says once at school, students will be distanced by three feet inside classes while masked. Furniture has been moved around in classrooms. Meals may be different.

"The lower grade levels the meals may be delivered to the classrooms. Breakfast will be grab n go where they take it to the classroom to eat. At lunch, older kids will eat in the cafeteria, however they will be on a staggered scheduled, maintaining six feet apart" Blanchard said.

Online learning is available, but there will not be a hybrid schedule. Parents can contact the School Board's office to switch their child.

"Any students who failed a course last year are not eligible, students who did not participate or complete their work, are not eligible. Students who passed and are in good standing, are eligible" Blanchard said.

If a child may have COVID, Blanchard says steps will be taken immediately

"Get them out of the room, separate them, bring them to a quarantine room. They'll re access the child. Contact our school health-based centers who will confirm if the child needs to be quarantined of if any additional children need to be quarantined" Blanchard said.