St. Martin Parish President will not seek reelection

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. — St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars announced he will not be seeking reelection.

"My tenure in office has been both challenging and rewarding, and I am thankful for having had the opportunity to serve the public," Cedar stated in a post on the St. Martin Parish Facebook page.

Cedars said he will complete his current term which ends January 8, 2024.

Chester Cedars was the lead prosecutor in St. Martin Parish for 17 years for the 16th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and retired in 2016, according to The Advocate.

Guy Cormier resigned as Parish President in March 2018 to go to work as the Assistant Director for the La Police Jury Association. Cedars served as interim in that seat until the election later that year where he beat Albert “Da Da” Menard by 73% to 27% in the race for the un-expired term.

Cedars ran in 2019 as the incumbent and won the seat.

Read the full statement below.

