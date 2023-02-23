Watch Now
St. Martin Parish Library offers year-round programs for all ages

Library books
Matt Pearl
Posted at 4:16 PM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 17:16:53-05

St. Martin Parish Library offers year-round programs for all ages.

Library programs support the mission of the library by providing patrons with information, life-long learning, and enjoyment. Programs for any age can include classes, clubs, contests, crafts, storytime and performances.

To sign up for a program, you can contact your local library or fill out the program sign up form, by clicking here.

Detailed information on programs for each age group can be found on the St. Martin Parish Library website by clicking here.

