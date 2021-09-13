St. Martin Parish hosting Household Hazardous Waste Day Sept. 18

St. Martin Parish Government will be hosting a Household Hazardous Waste Day on Sept. 18.
Residents of St. Martin Parish can now dispose of waste safely that could cause harm to others, themselves, animals and to the environment.
Allowable items to dispose of are:
- Aerosol Products
- Alkaline Batteries
- Fire Extinguishers
- Flammables
- Fluorescent Bulbs
- Latex Paint
- Oil Base Paint
- Lithium Batteries
- Mercury Thermometer
- Propane Tanks
- Poison Liquids
- Poison Solids
- Computer Waste
- Motor oil
- Car Batteries
The event will take place from 8 A.M. to noon at the Public Safety Complex at 4870 Main Hwy in St. Martinville.
For more information, contact the City of Breaux Bridge at (337) 332-2176, St. Matin Parish Library Board at (337) 394-2207, or the City of St. Martinville at (337) 394-2233.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers