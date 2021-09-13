St. Martin Parish hosting Household Hazardous Waste Day Sept. 18

St. Martin Parish Government will be hosting a Household Hazardous Waste Day on Sept. 18.

Residents of St. Martin Parish can now dispose of waste safely that could cause harm to others, themselves, animals and to the environment.

Allowable items to dispose of are:

Aerosol Products

Alkaline Batteries

Fire Extinguishers

Flammables

Fluorescent Bulbs

Latex Paint

Oil Base Paint

Lithium Batteries

Mercury Thermometer

Propane Tanks

Poison Liquids

Poison Solids

Computer Waste

Motor oil

Car Batteries

The event will take place from 8 A.M. to noon at the Public Safety Complex at 4870 Main Hwy in St. Martinville.

For more information, contact the City of Breaux Bridge at (337) 332-2176, St. Matin Parish Library Board at (337) 394-2207, or the City of St. Martinville at (337) 394-2233.

