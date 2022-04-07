St. Martin Parish files response to LCG spoil levee lawsuit

The St. Martin Parish Government has responded to the lawsuit filed by Lafayette Consolidated Government over spoil banks on the Vermilion River.

St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars says the St. Martin Parish Government attorneys filed an Answer on Thursday afternoon to the litigation filed by Lafayette Consolidated Government.

The Petition for Declaratory Judgment filed by LCG in Lafayette court in March asks a judge to rule that the project in question was done properly and that a US Army Corps permit was not required. The suit does not request the court to rule about a St. Martin Parish permit, but does allege an ordinance that requires the permit is unconstitutional.

According to St. Martin Parish Government, the response speaks for itself and "discloses the absence of any legal bases for the Lafayette Parish litigation as is evident from a reading of the petition."

"While focusing on the lack of any legal foundation for the LCG suit, the responsive pleadings filed by St. Martin Parish do not concede the accuracy of the unsupported conclusions of LCG; indeed, LCG's baseless assertions are replete with inaccuracies and misrepresentations, all as will be proven as this, and future litigation, will disclose," a release states.

This is a developing story and KATC will have more on the response from St. Martin Parish.

Read more about the lawsuit here.

