St. Martin Parish deputies searching for two runaway teens

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two runaway teens.

15-year-old Rhylen Zenon and 16-year-old Zjolye Nadie were last seen by family members in the 1000 block of Jeffery Broussard Road in Breaux Bridge on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

Rhylen Zenon is described as being 5’5 tall, 130 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Zjolye Nadie is described as being 5’2” tall, 100 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of the missing teens, please contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office (337) 394-3071, or via messenger on our Facebook.

You can also report it via St. Martin Crime Stoppers 337-441-3030 or via the P3 Tips App.

