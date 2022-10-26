St. Martin Parish deputies searching for missing teen

St. Martin Parish Sheriff's deputies need help to find a runaway teenager.

Ashley Lanclos was last seen on October 23, 2022 at approximately 9:00 p.m. in the 3300 block of Catahoula Highway in St. Martinville.

Ashley is 16 years old and is approximately 5’ tall, 100 pounds, and has shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red spaghetti strap shirt, black shorts and a black Hocus Pocus hoodie.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ashley Lanclos is asked to please contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling 337-394-3071 or via Facebook messenger.