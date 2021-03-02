St. Martin Parish deputies asking for help in solving vehicle theft

Officers with the Henderson Police Department are asking for the public's assistance in locating suspects wanted in connection with a September theft of a vehicle along with several vehicle burglaries.

In the early morning hours of September 30, 2020, a white 2008 Toyota Tundra pick-up truck was stolen by the four individuals as seen in these photos, from the Cajun Palms Campground in Henderson, Louisiana. In addition, on the same evening, five vehicle burglaries were also reported to the Henderson Police Department.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office

If you have any information as to the identity and whereabouts of these four individuals, and/or the location of the stolen vehicle, please report it to St. Martin Crime Stoppers by calling (337) 441-3030 or download the free P3 Tips App on your smartphone.

All tipsters remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you will be eligible for a cash reward.

