St. Martin Parish declares state of emergency, announces no wake zone

On Tuesday morning, St. Martin Parish President, Chester Cedars, declared a State Of Emergency for St. Martin Parish due to the recent torrential rains.

St. Martin Parish Government along with the St. Martin Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, continue to monitor conditions in St. Martin Parish.

Additionally, a No Wake Zone has been declared for Lower St. Martin Parish (Stephensville-Belle River) until further notice.

Self-serve sandbag locations are available at the following locations until further notice. Please limit the number of bags to 25 bags per vehicle. It takes only six bags to secure a doorway.

Lower St. Martin Parish-Stephensville Park, 3257 Hwy., 70, Morgan City, LA.

South Barn-1011 Capritto Forty Arpent Road

Paul Angelle Park-2458 Cecilia Sr. High School Road

Ruth Bridge Barn-1035 Ruth Bridge Hwy.

Clayton Boudreaux Memorial Park-1028 Catahoula Hwy,

Coteau Holmes-1814 Coteau Holmes Hwy.

If you need further assistance, or to report flood damage, please call the St. Martin Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (337) 394-2808

