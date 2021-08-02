St. Martin Council on Aging reopens

The St. Martin Council on Aging in Breaux Bridge is rebounding with a reopening.

The senior center and meal site has been closed for more than a year because of the pandemic.

Seniors started arriving at the center Monday morning.

The organization provides engaging activities for the elderly and nutritional meals for them to enjoy.

"Today, we had a considerable amount of people, certainly not to the degree that they would have come out had this been a normal time," said Chanese Lewis, Executive Director, St. Martin Council on Aging Breaux Bridge. "But we are excited as we move forward, we had about a fourth of our people come out today and so we will actually see what it looks like on Tuesday and just wanted to make sure that the public is aware that we are now open again and encourage our seniors here at St. Martin Parish to come out and join us Monday through Friday."

