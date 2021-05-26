St. Martin COA hosts annual crawfish boil

The St. Martin Council on Aging hosted its annual crawfish boil today.

The event, held every year to mark Older Americans Month, was held at the Cade Community Center. Musical entertainment was provided by Donna Angelle.

The event was sponsored by St. Martin Parish Government and the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.

Shanese Lewis, executive director of the Council on Aging, said this is the first event the agency has had since the pandemic.

"We're here celebrating Older Americans Month, and the theme for 2021 is Strengthening Communities and Resiliency, and that is very appropriate for the times we're in right now," she said. "We're trying to ease our seniors back into socialization after so long being apart. Some of them have been isolated due to the pandemic."

It's been a long time since they've been together, she said.

"It feels good. We haven't done anything like this in nearly two years," she said. "To be able to slowly get back into things, to see the number of people here today, it really feels good."

The crawfish didn't hurt, she added.

"It's a time to socialize and enjoy, but also to have some good food," she said. "We get to celebrate them for all their contributions to our society and our communities."