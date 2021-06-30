St. Martin animal shelter holds $5 cat adoption special

This Fourth of July, a local animal shelter is looking for help to give their feline occupants new homes this summer.

The St. Martin Parish Animal Shelter is currently at capacity and in need of space to house new cats and kittens that need rescuing.

"Stray mommy cats show up with their kittens, and then disappear," said Brooke at Friends of St. Martin Shelter. "There are very few owner surrenders."

Their solution to the overabundance of kittens, an Independence Day Adoption Special.

"We need to clear the shelter for the holiday," they say.

Friends of St Martin Shelter is offering vaccinated, neutered, and microchipped kittens and cats for an adoption fee of $5 until July 10.

Friends of St. Martin Shelter is located at 1004 Industrial Park Road in St. Martinville. The shelter is open from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Those interested in adoption can reach them by phone at (337)-394-1220.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel