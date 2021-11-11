St. Marish Parish School board announces Breaux Bridge area schools early dismissal for Friday

BREAUX BRIDGE — St. Martin Parish School board announced Wednesday evening that all Breaux Bridge area schools will have early dismissal on Friday, November 12.

The Breaux Bridge High School football team will be traveling to a playoff game in New Orleans.

The early dismissal is planned to take place at 1:00 P.M.

