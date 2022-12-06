Watch Now
St. Lucy Festival of Lights set for Saturday

Father Jason Vidrine
Posted at 4:50 PM, Dec 06, 2022
ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. – The City of St. Martinville is preparing for a family celebration under the lights.

This Saturday is the St. Lucy Festival of Lights.

The event will start at 4 p.m. with a mass at St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church.

The lighting of the square will be at 6 p.m. followed by a live nativity.

