St. Lucy Festival of Lights returns to St. Martinville

After taking a hiatus last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the St. Lucy Festival of Lights is returning to St. Martinville.

The festival starts Saturday at 4 p.m. at the St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church with a celebration of Mass. Families will be able to pose for photos with Santa Claus himself, accompanied by Mrs. Claus.

The evening continues with the big event: the lighting of the square at 6 p.m.

Families will also be able to enjoy food, live music, a live nativity, and caroling. A Christmas movie will be rolling all night for everyone to watch.

"We'll have a candlelight ceremony to commemorate our loved ones that we have lost this past year. It's a way to bring our parish together to prepare in these final days of Advent to celebrate the birth of Christ."

Organizers say they couldn't be happier that the more than 30-year-old festival is returning after a pause due to COVID-19 restrictions last year. They add all they need now is you and your family to head to St. Martinville this weekend.

