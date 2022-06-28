Speed Cameras Will be Place on The Basin Bridge

Motorists driving thru the Basin Bridge will be monitored for speeding in the near future.

Governor John Bel Edwards signed into law bill 435 and it is designed to help reduce traffic accidents.

The basin bridge is 18 miles long, and the secretary of Department Of Transportation and Development says when a driver is traveling on the bridge at a max speed of 60 miles per hour, it should take 18 minutes to travel across.

If some makes it across in a shorter time frame the cameras are going to get a picture of the license plate, then issue a warning to the owner of the vehicle.

If the same vehicle is caught again, the owner will have to pay a fine double the standard imposed.

“The logic is we will first provide a notice that you have been documented as speeding and then we will provide a warning that you have been documented as speeding and then you get a violation on the third time that the fine will actually be double,” said Shawn Wilson.