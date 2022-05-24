Some residents in Breaux Bridge under boil water advisory

Some residents in Breaux Bridge are under a boil water advisory until further notice.

The entire North Bridge Subdivision is under a boil water advisory.

The water is cut off at the time to repair a broken water pipe. Once water is restored, residents are advised to boil water for one full minute before consumption.

Samples were sent to the Department of Health and once those samples are cleared the advisory will be rescinded.

