Smoke testing planned in Breaux Bridge

Residents of Breaux Bridge may see some smoke coming from the sewer around Grand Point Avenue this week.

Officials say smoke testing will be done July 26-29 as part of a comprehensive sewer rehabilitation project for the City of Breaux Bridge.

The smoke testing will take place on streets connected to Grand Point Avenue listed below:

From 1515 Grand Point Avenue to 2347 Grand Point Avenue

Gayle Drive

Rose Mae Drive

Kings Drive

Marian Drive

Dom Boulevard

Frances le Blanc Drive

Dup Street

Elmire Drive

Gravouia Drive

Trahan Drive

Amilicar Drive

Timic Drive

This study will involve the opening and entering of manholes in the streets and easements.

Here's what the release says:

An important task, SMOKE TESTING" of the sewer lines to locate breaks and defects in the sewer system. The smoke that you may see coming from the vent stacks on houses or holes in the ground is NON-TOXIC, HARMLESS, HAS NO ODOR, AND CREATES NO FIRE HAZARD. The smoke should not enter your home unless you have defective plumbing or dried up drain traps. If this occurs, you should consult your licensed plumber, because if the harmless smoke can enter through faulty plumbing, the potential exists for dangerous sewer gases to enter your home. If you have any seldom used drains, please pour water in the drain to fill the trap tonight, which will prevent smoke from entering. Drain traps should always be filled with water to prevent sewer gases or odors from entering the building. Some sewer lines and manholes may be located on the backyard easement property line. Whenever these lines require investigation, members of the inspection crews will need access to the easements for the sewer lines and manholes. GCU personnel are uniformed and carry identification. Homeowners do not need to be home and AT NO TIME WILL FIELD CREWS HAVE TO ENTER YOUR BUSINESS OR RESIDENCE. We anticipate the smoke testing will require a few hours in your area. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated. The City of Breaux Bridge, LA is doing all it can to ensure that the sanitary sewer system is structurally sound and functioning properly at all times. The objective of this inspection program is to provide the City of Breaux Bridge, LA with the data needed to operate, maintain and repair the sanitary sewers. We appreciate your patience and understanding while we’re working in your neighborhood. Please contact us for more information on the Sewer System Evaluation Survey (SSES) being conducted in your area.

For questions, please call: GCU LLC

Office: 251-725-0200 M-F 7:30 – 5:00 24 Hour emergency contact: 337-277-7023