There's an 18-wheeler blocking the highway, and travelers need to find an alternate route, officials say.

Lower St. Martin Residents-Stephensville and Belle River are asked to find an alternate route if you are planning to travel on Hwy. 70 near the Belle Tower.

Both lanes of the roadway are currently blocked due to a single vehicle accident regarding an 18-wheeler.

Officials are working to clear the scene as of 2:30 p.m. Monday.