Silver alert issued for missing St. Martin Parish man

A silver alert has been issued for a missing 71-year-old from St. Martin Parish.

The Louisiana State Police has issued the alert on behalf of the Breaux Bridge Police Department.

They are asking for help in locating 71-year-old Gregg Skelly, who was reported missing to BBPD on Friday.

Troopers say he was last seen 3:00 P.M. on Raspy Road in Parks, LA on April 29, 2022.

Gregg Skelly is described as having short gray hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5’9” tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

He was last seen driving a white 2014 Ram 4-door pickup bearing license plate number C512165.

Anyone having any information as to the whereabouts of Gregg Skelly should immediately contact the Breaux Bridge Police Department at 337-332-2186 or local law enforcement. Any inquiries into this case should be directed to the Breaux Bridge Police Department.

