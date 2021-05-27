Shooting investigation underway in Breaux Bridge

Police are investigating a shooting in Breaux Bridge, according to Asst. Chief Terry Latiolais.

The Breaux Bridge Police Department responded to the shooting at 2:00 pm in the area of Dorset St.

Once on the scene, officers located a 16-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim was transported to a hospital by ambulance with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening injury, stated Latiolais.

The suspects fled the area prior to the officer's arrival.

Investigators do not have names of suspects at this time.

