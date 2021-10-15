Sheriff's Office receives grant for litter abatement efforts

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office has been selected as one of 21 non-profit organizations and institutions from across Louisiana to receive a 2021-22 Healthy Communities grant from Keep Louisiana Beautiful.

The $5,505 grant award will be used to purchase a new litter abatement trailer, along with warning lights and signage for the trailer.

Sheriff Becket Breaux began a Litter Abatement Program in 2020 and the parish has removed thousands of pounds of litter since then. Officials say the second trailer will allow for a wider coverage area and allow the efforts to clear litter along roads and waterways to continue.

The sheriff's office is planning a "Love the Boot" clean-up event and is encouraging residents to participate in the effort.

"The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office is dedicated to serving and protecting the residents of St. Martin Parish. Our mission is 'Working Together to Make a Difference.' We are honored to be awarded this grant so we can continue to work together, to continue our beautification efforts throughout St. Martin Parish. We encourage residents to be responsible, and refrain from littering and disposing of trash along the side of the road," a release states.

Keep Louisiana Beautiful has more than 260,000 volunteers statewide that work toward a clean and beautiful Louisiana.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel