Shallow lake warning in St. Martin Parish

St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies in lower St. Martin Parish (Stephensville/Belle River) advise that shallow water conditions are present in Flat Lake as the water level in the river has dropped causing the majority of the lake to be very shallow. This has resulted in boats becoming stuck in the sand and mud.

If you are planning to go boating in the Flat Lake/Atchafalaya River area within the next several days, please be mindful of the current conditions before heading out.

If you need any further information, please message the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office on Facebook or contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling (337) 394-3071.

