SFM continues investigation into Arnaudville fatal fire

State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies are continuing their investigation into a mobile home fire that claimed the life of an Arnaudville man.

Officials say the fire happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 20.

The Arnaudville Fire Department responded to a report of a mobile home fire located in the 1000 block of Lena Drive.

The body of a man, believed to be the 53-year-old homeowner, was found near the front door of the mobile home. Official identification and cause of death are pending with the coroner’s office.

Deputies have determined the fire began in a bedroom of the home.

A cause has not been determined SFM agents are not ruling out several potential factors including electrical and unsafe smoking practices.

