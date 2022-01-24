Second youth escapee has been captured

The second of two juveniles who escaped from a local prison has been captured.

The 16-year-old youth escaped from the Acadiana Center for Youth in St. Martinville was apprehended in Pointe Coupee parish on Sunday, January 23, 2022. The apprehension was a multi-agency effort including both local and state law enforcement.

Due to the confidential nature of juvenile records, the state Office of Juvenile Justice says it cannot release information on the youth to the media. OJJ officials say they did release full information to law enforcement to aid in the apprehension of these youth.