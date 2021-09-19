Second arrest made in sexual assault of juvenile

A second person has been arrested in connection with the rape of a juvenile in St. Martinville - but neither of those arrested is the accused rapist, because he's still wanted.

Swanetta Renee Robertson, 39, was booked Friday with accessory after the fact, third-degree rape, extortion, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, criminal conspiracy, resisting arrest and misrepresentation during booking. She was also booked on three outstanding misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear in court.

St. Martinville Councilman Edmond Joseph was booked September 10 in connection with the same case. Joseph was booked with obstruction of justice, accessory after the fact, and abuse of power.

Robertson is a family member of the juvenile who was sexually assaulted, and Joseph's sister is connected in some way to Batiste, police say. Joseph is accused of passing information to Batiste about the investigation - including the fact that a warrant had been issued for Batiste's arrest - through a relative. He's also accused of using his position as a councilman to obtain that information.

Sunday evening, Police Chief Ricky Martin confirmed that Batiste is still at large. He said the investigation into Batiste's whereabouts, as well as the alleged sexual assault, is continuing.