Seacor survivor tells his story to The Advocate

Posted at 12:13 PM, May 16, 2021
One of the six men who survived the Seacor Power disaster has shared his story.

Bryan Mires, the first mate on the lift boat, told his story to our media partners at The Advocate/Times Picayune. It is believed to be the first publicly-shared account from any of the survivors.

The harrowing account of the hours he spent driving in huge waves in the Gulf provides details of what happened to him and how he survived. Mires sent his account to the newspapers via his attorney.

Mires is a 38-year-old Breaux Bridge resident who has been working on lift boats since he was 18 years old.

The good Samaritan crew that eventually pulled him from the water believes that five vessels had passed him by, and that he had drifted about four miles from the overturned Seacor Power when he was eventually rescued, the newspaper reports.

Here's the link to the whole story: https://www.nola.com/news/business/article_ddedb4ce-b333-11eb-a8f6-bb636ef7fa68.html#uid=a384ff4357d4078b75c779b4b4238a84

