Menu

Watch
NewsSt. Martin Parish

Actions

Schools in St. Martin Parish to dismiss early

items.[0].image.alt
KATC
St. Martin Parish School Board Office located in Breaux Bridge
Blanchard appointed Superintendent of St. Martin Parish schools
Posted at 11:02 AM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 12:02:40-04

Due to impending weather conditions, Superintendent Blanchard has made the decision to close schools.

In a post on the school systems Facebook page, they announce that public schools will be dismissing early at 1:00 PM on Wednesday March 17, 2021.

The School system asks that parent and guardians make arrangements for picking up children.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.