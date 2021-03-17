Schools in St. Martin Parish to dismiss early

Due to impending weather conditions, Superintendent Blanchard has made the decision to close schools.

In a post on the school systems Facebook page, they announce that public schools will be dismissing early at 1:00 PM on Wednesday March 17, 2021.

The School system asks that parent and guardians make arrangements for picking up children.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel