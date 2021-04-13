Sand bags location announced for Lower St. Martin Parish

Because of the recent, unexpected rain storms, St. Martin Parish has made arrangements for the delivery of sand to the Stephensville Park. Therefore, this site will serve as a self-service location as soon as the sand arrives, which is expected to be before sunset. Additional public works personnel will be on-site Wednesday morning.

At this point, it is not anticipated that sand will be needed at any location in upper St. Martin.

The Parish will continue to monitor this situation and keep the affected communities advised of any and all conditions/developments. Should the threat of high water intensify, St. Martin Parish Government will implement more comprehensive measures.

The situation is being constantly monitored by public works and the Office of Homeland Security Emergency Preparedness.

