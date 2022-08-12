Saint Martin Parish back to school amidst decade long desegregation case

As most students in Saint Martin Parish are headed back to school for the first day, those zoned for Catahoula elementary won't be returning to that school.

After school closures last year as a result of the decade long desegregation case, many families are disappointed that the school has not reopened. A federal judge ruled in favor of keeping the school closed in the desegregation case in June of last year.

Students who attended Catahoula Elementary will go to St. Martin Primary Elementary and the Early Learning Center.

Catahoula resident Brittany Huval said although she "understands why the elementary school had to be shut down—the inconvenience of having to drive out of town to bring her child to school is upsetting." Several parents travel approximately 20 minutes out of the way to transport children to school due to the closure.

Additionally, residents believe the recent closures will negatively impact the growth of the community.

Parents are hopeful that an agreement will be reached and the school will be reopened as students face the difficulties of adjusting.

Residents of the community came together to show their support by tying red ribbons on their mailboxes as an "SOS" to save the schools.

KATC spoke with the Superintendent Allen Blanchard and he said the desegregation case is still going through the courts and declined to comment at this time.

More information on the District's desegregation case and zone maps can be found on the St. Martin Parish School District website.