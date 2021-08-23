One person killed in St. Martinville shooting

Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in St. Martinville.

It happened in the 200 block of Audrey Circle around 8:30 am on Monday.

According to Police Chief Ricky Martin, One person was killed.

Martin says the suspect allegedly shot the victim through his front door.

Police are currently searching the area for the suspect by using K-9 and drones.

Chief Martin says he is not sure at this time if this shooting is in retaliation to Friday night's shooting that left one person injured.

KATC has a crew headed to the scene.

