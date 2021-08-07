One dead, one in custody in St. Martinville shooting

One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting on Friday night in St. Martinville

Police Chief Ricky Martin says that the shooting happened at AM Star Store on East Bridge Street at around 9:00 pm.

He says the shooting stemmed from an argument between two men.

The victim, identified as 19-year-old Kolby LeBlanc, was in an argument with another man identified as 19-year-old Tori Johnson. Both were armed with guns, police say. Martin says that Johnson shot Leblanc as a result of that argument.

Leblanc was taken to the hospital where he later died. Johnson is in custody but no arrests have been made

"We are still investigating and no one has been arrested as of now. We have everything on video," Martin said.

According to the Daily Iberian LeBlanc is the grandson of former St. Martinville Mayor Thomas Nelson and the nephew of current St. Martinville mayoral candidate Lisa Nelson.

