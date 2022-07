The water line repairs at the Industrial Water Plant in St. Martinville have been delayed for one day.

Water will be shut off to the areas serviced by the Industrial Water Plant, which includes the Catahoula community, on Thursday, July 28, 2022, from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M., in order to repair leaks in the water lines at the plant.

As soon as the water is back on, all affected customers will be under a boil order until further notice.