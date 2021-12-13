Repairs begin on Lake Martin boat ramp

Repairs began Monday at the Lake Martin boat ramp in St. Martin Parish.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, work began on December 13 to repair all piers, enhance public parking areas, and construct a kayak launch for public use.

The ramp is expected to remain open to users during the duration of the project.

LDWF says that repairs were made possible in partnership with the St. Martin Parish Government.

