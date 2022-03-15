Remembering a hometown hero in Breaux Bridge

Beloved World War II veteran Sid Hardy has passed away at the age of 99.

Hardy was born on September 15, 1922. He grew up in Breaux Bridge, but World War II brought him to Europe, where he fought under General Patton at the Battle of the Bulge. He was later captured as a prisoner of war and spent more than 100 days in a German prison camp.

A beloved fixture around Breaux Bridge, the city recently proclaimed his birthday ‘Sid Hardy Day.’

Mr. Sid was featured in several segments on KATC over the years including last year’s Sid Hardy Day celebration . We also spoke with him about his love for Breaux Bridge .

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 19th at Teche Baptist Church. A public visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 1:00 p.m.

