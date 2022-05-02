Ready for the next one? Crawfish Festival is this week!

Spring festival season continues this week in Breaux Bridge, where the Crawfish Festival will be held in Parc Hardy.

Festivities begin Wednesday and Thursday with the carnival. Music and other events start on Friday and continue through Sunday.

Family nights are Wednesday and Thursday at the fair, with wristbands for $25 per person.

After that, admission is:

Friday May 6, 2022 – $5.00

Saturday May 7, 2022 – $10.00

Sunday May 8, 2022 – $5.00

Advance 3-Day Pass – $15.00 (Available the week of the festival at the festival office or the festival grounds and will not sell out of passes)

On Friday, the music starts. Here's the line-up:

FRIDAY MAY 6, 2022

CRAWFISH STAGE

5:30 – 7:30 pm – Dylan Aucoin & the Judice Ramblers

7:45 – 9:45 pm – Wayne Toups & Zydecajun

10:00 – 12:00 am – Four Horses

FESTIVAL STAGE

5:15 – 7:00 pm -Cajun Stompers

7:15 – 9:15 pm – Jamie Bergeron & the Kickin Cajuns

9:30 – 11:30 pm – Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band

BREAUX BRIDGE TENT

8:00 – 10:00 pm – Gerald Gruenig & Gentilly Zydeco

SATURDAY MAY 7, 2022

CRAWFISH STAGE

10:00 – 11:30 am – Poisson Rouge

11:45 – 1:15 pm – Paul Daigle & Cajun Gold

1:30 – 3:00 pm – Beausoleil

3:15 – 5:15 pm – Jeffery Broussard & the Creole Cowboys

5:30 – 7:30 pm – Corey Ledet & the Zydeco Band

7:45 – 9:45 pm – Alex Touchet

10:00 – 12:00 am – Nik-L-Beer

FESTIVAL STAGE

10:15 – 11:45 am – Forest Huval

12:00 – 1:30 pm – Soul Creole

1:45 – 3:15 pm – Rusty Metoyer & the Zydeco Krush

3:30 – 5:00 pm – Huval Family Band

5:15 – 7:00 pm – Pine Leaf Boys

7:15 – 9:15 pm – Leroy Thomas & the Zydeco Roadrunners

9:30 – 11:30 pm – Travis Matte & the Kingpins

BREAUX BRIDGE TENT

7:30 – 9:30 pm – Sweet Cecilia with Mary Harris & Brazos Huval

SUNDAY MAY 8, 2022

CRAWFISH STAGE

9:00 – 10:30 am – Treble on the Teche

10:45 – 12:15 pm – La Recolte

12:30 – 2:00 pm – Jambalaya Cajun Band

2:15 – 4:00 pm – Richard LeBouef

FESTIVAL STAGE

10:30 – 12:00 pm – Donny Broussard & the Louisiana Stars

12:15 – 1:45 pm – Swampland Revival

2:00 – 4:00 pm – Lil Nate & the Zydeco Big Timers

BREAUX BRIDGE TENT

2:00 – 4:00 pm – Brazos Huval School of Music

There are other events planned, here's a rundown:

FRIDAY, MAY 6, 2022 EVENTS

4:00pm – Festival Grounds Open – Information & Souvenir, Food, Beer, Coke, Water, Liquor, Commercial Vendors, Arts & Crafts Booths, Carnival Open

4:30pm – Opening Ceremonies – Crawfish Stage

4:45pm – Celebrity Crawfish Eating Contest – Crawfish Stage

5:15pm-6:45 pm – Cajun Dance Lesson, Breaux Bridge Tent – Cal & Lou Courville

12:00am – Festival Grounds Close

SATURDAY, MAY 7, 2022 EVENTS

10:00am – Festival Grounds Open – Information & Souvenir, Food, Beer, Coke, Water, Liquor, Commercial Vendors, Arts & Crafts Booths, Carnival Open

10:00am – Cajun Cooking Demonstration – Breaux Bridge Tent

11:30am-12:30pm – Cajun Dance Lesson, Breaux Bridge Tent – Cal & Lou Courville

12:45pm-1:45pm – Cajun Dance Lesson, Breaux Bridge Tent – Cal & Lou Courville

2:00pm – Zydeco Dance Contest – Festival Stage*

2:00pm – Crawfish Eating Contest – Breaux Bridge Tent*

3:15pm – Crawfish Races – Breaux Bridge Tent*

3:45pm – Cajun Dance Contest – Festival Stage*

4:15pm-5:15pm – Cajun Dance Lesson – Breaux Bridge Tent – Cal & Lou Courville

5:30pm-6:30pm – Cajun & Zydeco Dance Lesson – Breaux Bridge Tent

12:00am – Festival Grounds Close

SUNDAY, MAY 8, 2022 EVENTS

9:00am – Festival Grounds Open – Information & Souvenir, Food, Beer, Coke, Water, Liquor, Commercial Vendors, Arts & Crafts Booths, Carnival Open

9:00am – Crawfish Etouffée Cookoff – Breaux Bridge Tent*

9:30am – Parade – Bridge Street to Rees Street to Parc Hardy

12:00pm – Cook-off Judging & Sampling – Time Approximate

4:00pm – Festival Grounds Close

*Register at Information Booth prior to contest

For more details and information, visit the website here or the Facebook page here.

