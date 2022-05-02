Ready for the next one? Crawfish Festival is this week!

Spring festival season continues this week in Breaux Bridge, where the Crawfish Festival will be held in Parc Hardy.
Festivities begin Wednesday and Thursday with the carnival. Music and other events start on Friday and continue through Sunday.
Family nights are Wednesday and Thursday at the fair, with wristbands for $25 per person.
After that, admission is:
Friday May 6, 2022 – $5.00
Saturday May 7, 2022 – $10.00
Sunday May 8, 2022 – $5.00
Advance 3-Day Pass – $15.00 (Available the week of the festival at the festival office or the festival grounds and will not sell out of passes)
On Friday, the music starts. Here's the line-up:
FRIDAY MAY 6, 2022
CRAWFISH STAGE
5:30 – 7:30 pm – Dylan Aucoin & the Judice Ramblers
7:45 – 9:45 pm – Wayne Toups & Zydecajun
10:00 – 12:00 am – Four Horses
FESTIVAL STAGE
5:15 – 7:00 pm -Cajun Stompers
7:15 – 9:15 pm – Jamie Bergeron & the Kickin Cajuns
9:30 – 11:30 pm – Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band
BREAUX BRIDGE TENT
8:00 – 10:00 pm – Gerald Gruenig & Gentilly Zydeco
SATURDAY MAY 7, 2022
CRAWFISH STAGE
10:00 – 11:30 am – Poisson Rouge
11:45 – 1:15 pm – Paul Daigle & Cajun Gold
1:30 – 3:00 pm – Beausoleil
3:15 – 5:15 pm – Jeffery Broussard & the Creole Cowboys
5:30 – 7:30 pm – Corey Ledet & the Zydeco Band
7:45 – 9:45 pm – Alex Touchet
10:00 – 12:00 am – Nik-L-Beer
FESTIVAL STAGE
10:15 – 11:45 am – Forest Huval
12:00 – 1:30 pm – Soul Creole
1:45 – 3:15 pm – Rusty Metoyer & the Zydeco Krush
3:30 – 5:00 pm – Huval Family Band
5:15 – 7:00 pm – Pine Leaf Boys
7:15 – 9:15 pm – Leroy Thomas & the Zydeco Roadrunners
9:30 – 11:30 pm – Travis Matte & the Kingpins
BREAUX BRIDGE TENT
7:30 – 9:30 pm – Sweet Cecilia with Mary Harris & Brazos Huval
SUNDAY MAY 8, 2022
CRAWFISH STAGE
9:00 – 10:30 am – Treble on the Teche
10:45 – 12:15 pm – La Recolte
12:30 – 2:00 pm – Jambalaya Cajun Band
2:15 – 4:00 pm – Richard LeBouef
FESTIVAL STAGE
10:30 – 12:00 pm – Donny Broussard & the Louisiana Stars
12:15 – 1:45 pm – Swampland Revival
2:00 – 4:00 pm – Lil Nate & the Zydeco Big Timers
BREAUX BRIDGE TENT
2:00 – 4:00 pm – Brazos Huval School of Music
There are other events planned, here's a rundown:
FRIDAY, MAY 6, 2022 EVENTS
4:00pm – Festival Grounds Open – Information & Souvenir, Food, Beer, Coke, Water, Liquor, Commercial Vendors, Arts & Crafts Booths, Carnival Open
4:30pm – Opening Ceremonies – Crawfish Stage
4:45pm – Celebrity Crawfish Eating Contest – Crawfish Stage
5:15pm-6:45 pm – Cajun Dance Lesson, Breaux Bridge Tent – Cal & Lou Courville
12:00am – Festival Grounds Close
SATURDAY, MAY 7, 2022 EVENTS
10:00am – Festival Grounds Open – Information & Souvenir, Food, Beer, Coke, Water, Liquor, Commercial Vendors, Arts & Crafts Booths, Carnival Open
10:00am – Cajun Cooking Demonstration – Breaux Bridge Tent
11:30am-12:30pm – Cajun Dance Lesson, Breaux Bridge Tent – Cal & Lou Courville
12:45pm-1:45pm – Cajun Dance Lesson, Breaux Bridge Tent – Cal & Lou Courville
2:00pm – Zydeco Dance Contest – Festival Stage*
2:00pm – Crawfish Eating Contest – Breaux Bridge Tent*
3:15pm – Crawfish Races – Breaux Bridge Tent*
3:45pm – Cajun Dance Contest – Festival Stage*
4:15pm-5:15pm – Cajun Dance Lesson – Breaux Bridge Tent – Cal & Lou Courville
5:30pm-6:30pm – Cajun & Zydeco Dance Lesson – Breaux Bridge Tent
12:00am – Festival Grounds Close
SUNDAY, MAY 8, 2022 EVENTS
9:00am – Festival Grounds Open – Information & Souvenir, Food, Beer, Coke, Water, Liquor, Commercial Vendors, Arts & Crafts Booths, Carnival Open
9:00am – Crawfish Etouffée Cookoff – Breaux Bridge Tent*
9:30am – Parade – Bridge Street to Rees Street to Parc Hardy
12:00pm – Cook-off Judging & Sampling – Time Approximate
4:00pm – Festival Grounds Close
*Register at Information Booth prior to contest
For more details and information, visit the website here or the Facebook page here.