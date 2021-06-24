Police still searching for missing St. Martinville man with dementia

St. Martinville Police say they are still searching for a man reported missing last week.

71-year-old Albert Willis Jr. was last seen Friday, June 18, in South St. Martinville at 7:30 a.m., police say.

Family members say Willis suffers from dementia.

Willis was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and tan shoes.

Police Chief Ricky Martin says that they have received numerous calls and tips about Willis whereabouts but so far none have led anywhere.

They are continuing to search and ask the public to reach out with any information on the case.

Anyone with information regarding Willis' whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Martinville Police Department at 394-3001 or call 911.

