Police investigating 5-vehicle crash on I-10 EB

Breaux Bridge Police are investigating a five-vehcile crash east of the Breaux Bridge Exit on I-10 near mile marker 109, within the city limits.

All lanes of I-10 are currently blocked and traffic is being diverted onto LA 328, to LA 347, back to I-10 eastbound in Henderson.

Troopers and St. Martin Parish Deputies are assisting with traffic control.

