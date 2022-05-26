One dead, two injured in two vehicle crash in Breaux Bridge

Police in Breaux Bridge say they working a fatal crash Thursday afternoon.

Officers are on the scene of the crash in the 200 block of West Mills Avenue involving two vehicles. One person has died as a result of the crash, another person was seriously injured from that vehicle. Another person was injured in the second vehicle.

As of 5:30 pm, the Eastbound lane is currently open. Westbound lane of Mills Ave is closed starting at Berard Street.

Updates will be provided once the road is back open. No other details on the crash were provided.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel