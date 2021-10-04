Pets blessed to remember St. Francis of Assisi

St. Bernard School in Breaux Bridge held a Blessing of the Pets event this morning.

Between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., the school joined the world-wide celebration of the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, who is the patron saint of animals. A blessing of pets is traditional on his feast day, to remember the Catholic saint's love for all creatures.

Also during that hour, the school collected donations for the parish animal shelter.

"It was great to see the kids so happy about it today, to see how they light up when able to share that part of there home with us here at the school," said Fr. Garrett McIntyre, pastor of the church. "We also use this opportunity to collect donations as well that going to be donated to the St. Martin Parish Animal Shelter too. So its great to see the generosity from the community for that and those animals."

