Performance canceled, but community event held anyway

Tonight the city of St. Martinville was slated to see a performance of The Funeral has been Canceled, an anti-violence presentation by local pastor Lawrence Levy.

When that event had to be canceled, a local group stepped up to ensure that the community could still have fellowship and a discussion about violence.

The Traps Kings and Queens Trail Ride Organization and Riders came to serve a meal and bring a message.

"We are out here feeding the community letting them know its not always about violence or drugs, its about unity in the community," said Jeremy Olivier, Assistant Secretary of the group.

There have been several shootings in the city of St. Martinville recently, and the community must come together to stop that violence, he said.

"It's time for us to put the guns down and come together as a community, and put God first in everything you do," Olivier said.

