Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

St. Martin Parish - Shortly before 3:00 a.m., on March 11, 2023, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of a hit-and-run crash on Louisiana Highway 347 near Delcambre Road in St. Martin Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Denferd Paul Puckett, Jr. of Duson.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed Puckett was lying in the roadway of LA 347 when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.

After the collision, the unknown vehicle fled the scene.

Puckett was pronounced by the St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office. Impairment on the part of Puckett is unknown at this time but a standard toxicology sample was submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers urge anyone with ANY information to contact Louisiana State Police Troop I at (337) 262-5880, or their local law enforcement agency.

No piece of information should be considered insignificant.

