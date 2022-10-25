Parks teen who inspired many with her cancer fight has died

Funeral services are set for Thursday for Sadie Ann Guidry, 15, whose battle with cancer inspired so many in Acadiana.

The funeral will be at a 2:00 PM service in Our Savior's Church in Broussard, 655 LA-96 Broussard.

Guidry died peacefully on Sunday at her Parks home, surrounded by her family.

Survivors include her parents, Meika Bergeron Guidry and Jesse Guidry; two brothers, Bryson Guidry and his fiancé, Katelynn LeBlanc, and Jacob Guidry and his girlfriend Gabriele Boudreaux; maternal grandparents, Caroline Stipkovich and Clifton Bergeron; paternal grandparents, Eric Guidry and his wife Cindy, and Gwendolyn LeBlanc; numerous aunts, uncles, and beloved cousins.

Preceded in death by her paternal great-grandparents, Paul and Mildred Guidry; paternal great- grandmother, Thelma Creduer; paternal great-grandfather, Jimmy LeBlanc; great-uncles Donald Guidry and Loveless LeBlanc; maternal great-grandfather, Whitney Bergeron; maternal great-grandmother, Ann Thibodeaux Bergeron; maternal great-grandfather, Mark John Stipkovich; maternal great-grandmother, Linda Dugas.

Here's her obituary:

Sadie was one of the most genuine girls you could have ever met. She was honest and what you saw was what you got. Sadie never understood why everyone she would meet just loved her instantly. She was so humble and had no idea how special she was to so many. To know her was to love her.

Sadie loved traveling any chance she got, especially on her family camping trips, going to the beach, and the majestic mountains. One of Sadie’s favorite pastimes was shopping with her Mom. But most of all, Sadie had great love for her family. During her free time, she cherished moments spent with her cousins, but her greatest love of all, was her time spent watching Netflix series with Mom and Dad. She truly will be missed by so many.

Pallbearers will be Jason Guidry, Joshua Guidry, Jake Guidry, Drake Guidry, Christopher Bergeron, and Luke Guidry.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Bryson Guidry, Jacob Guidry, Eric Guidry, Bryan Guidry, and Colt Guidry.

The family requests that visitation be observed on Thursday at Our Savior’s Church in Broussard from 10:00 AM until time of services.

The Guidry family would like to thank their family, friends and community for the amazing support over the last five years. They are extremely grateful for each and every one of you for the support and prayers.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com