Watch
NewsSt. Martin Parish

Actions

Update: All lanes open on I-10 West near Henderson

items.[0].image.alt
DOTD
overturned 18-wheeler Henderson 7-22.PNG
Posted at 6:50 AM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 08:34:02-04

UPDATE: All lanes of I-10 West at Mile Marker 116 near Henderson are now open

The left and center lanes were blocked early on Thursday morning due to an overturned 18-wheeler.

Traffic congestion in the are is minimal.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.