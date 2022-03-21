One killed Sunday in Arnaudville mobile home fire

One person was killed Sunday during a mobile home fire in Arnaudville.

The Arnaudville Fire Department responded at 3:30 pm on March 20 to the 1000 block of Lena Drive.

After bringing the fire under control, firefighters located the body of man in his 50s inside the home.

State Fire Marshal deputies are now investigating the incident.

Deputies say more information will be released as it becomes available.

