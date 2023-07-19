Watch Now
Officials seek two 'armed and dangerous' suspects in Breaux Bridge shooting

Posted at 5:13 AM, Jul 19, 2023
BREAUX BRIDGE, La. — Two men are being sought by authorities following an investigation into a shooting that occurred near Rees Tobacco & Vape Cigars on July 13, 2023.

The Breaux Bridge Police Department has obtained felony warrants for the following individuals:

  • Kylon Christopher Celestine is wanted for Attempted Second Degree Murder and Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property.
  • Fabian Jyi Williams is wanted for Principal to Attempted Second Degree Murder.

Both individuals are considered armed and dangerous. Their last known whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Officials are asking for any suspicious activity or information regarding these individuals to be reported immediately. Contact Breaux Bridge Police at (337) 332-2186.

The Breaux Bridge Police Department reminds the public: "Remember, public safety is a community effort. Do NOT attempt to apprehend these individuals yourself."

