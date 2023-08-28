Off-duty correctional deputy arrested after a fight

A St. Martin Parish Sheriff's correctional deputy has been arrested and fired following a Thursday night fight on Catahoula Highway.

Sheriff Becket Breaux announced that Myra Horton, 30, of St. Martinville was terminated after her arrest on felony battery and riot charges.

The investigation began on Friday, when deputies were called to investigate a fight that happened Thursday night at a business in the 4600 block of Catahoula Highway.

They learned that an off-duty correctional deputy, identified as Horton, was among several people who alleged participated in a fight that resulted in injuries to the victim.

Deputies got a warrant for Horton's arrest and she turned herself in Sunday night. She was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center, with one count second-degree battery (felony) and one count riot, also a felony.

"Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office are sworn to uphold the law and are held to a higher standard. This type of behavior will not be tolerated and, on Saturday, August 26, 2023, she was terminated from her employment with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office," a release from the sheriff states.

The investigation remains ongoing and additional arrests are pending, the release states.