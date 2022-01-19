Non-stop Bible reading begins at St. Martin de Tours church

In St. Martinville, non-stop Bible reading began at St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church.

Over 100 hours without pause, the Bible will be read publicly from cover to cover.

This year, Fête-Dieu du Teche has a new Friar Truck which was rolled out for the Bible Marathon. The retrofitted antique fire truck has been transformed into a mobile church with a built-in pulpit.

The truck also is stocked with free Bibles, Holy Water, and will be used for street preaching, the diocese says. The annual Bible Marathon began on Wednesday, January 19 at 12:30 pm. and will conclude on Sunday, January 23 at 4:30 pm.

Readers during the event will represent 121 church parishes in the Diocese of Lafayette and faith leaders from other denominations across Acadiana.

The 100-hour marathon will also be live streamed on the Fete-Dieu du Teche Facebook page.

