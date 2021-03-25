No Wake Zone in place for Lower St. Martin Parish

A No Wake Zone has been put in place for Lower St. Martin Parish

According to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, effective immediately, a No Wake Zone inplace for Lower St. Martin Parish (Stephensville and Belle River) until further notice as per an Executive Order by Parish President, Chester Cedars.

They say the water level is high and boaters traveling at a high rate of speed have the potential to throw additional water into the yards and homes along the bayou.

